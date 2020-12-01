Idera Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 82.5% Upside

Idera Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (IDRA) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 7.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 82.5%. The 50 day MA is 2.93 and the 200 day MA is 2.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $146m. Company Website: http://www.iderapharma.com

Idera Pharmaceuticals , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer. The company has collaboration and supply agreement with AbbVie Inc. and Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Idera Pharmaceuticals was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.