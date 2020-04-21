Ideanomics – Consenus Indicates Potential 115.6% Upside

Ideanomics with ticker code (IDEX) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 1.38 and 1.38 and has a mean target at 1.38. Now with the previous closing price of 0.64 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 115.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.64 and the 200 day moving average is 0.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $96m. Company Website: http://www.ideanomics.com

Ideanomics operates as a financial technology company in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital. The MEG segment operates as a solutions provider for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The Ideanomics Capital segment operates as a broker dealer that operates an alternative trading system focused on the trading of traditional OTC securities, as well as focuses on delivering artificial intelligence driven solutions for the financial services industry. This segment also operates EKAR, an exchange traded fund that tracks the Innovation Labs Next Generation Vehicles Index, which comprises of global stocks that have exposure to the theme of electric and self driving/autonomous vehicles. Ideanomics has a strategic agreement with BeiBen Heavy Truck Co. Ltd. to enhance the speed and efficiency of commercial vehicle adoption. The company was formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group Ideanomics was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

