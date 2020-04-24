Ideanomics – Consenus Indicates Potential 115.6% Upside

Ideanomics with ticker code (IDEX) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.38 and 1.38 with the average target price sitting at 1.38. With the stocks previous close at 0.64 this would imply there is a potential upside of 115.6%. The 50 day MA is 0.65 while the 200 day moving average is 0.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $116m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ideanomics.com

Ideanomics operates as a financial technology company in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital. The MEG segment operates as a solutions provider for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The Ideanomics Capital segment operates as a broker dealer that operates an alternative trading system focused on the trading of traditional OTC securities, as well as focuses on delivering artificial intelligence driven solutions for the financial services industry. This segment also operates EKAR, an exchange traded fund that tracks the Innovation Labs Next Generation Vehicles Index, which comprises of global stocks that have exposure to the theme of electric and self driving/autonomous vehicles. Ideanomics has a strategic agreement with BeiBen Heavy Truck Co. Ltd. to enhance the speed and efficiency of commercial vehicle adoption. The company was formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group Ideanomics was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

