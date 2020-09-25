Ideagen PLC 6.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Ideagen PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:IDEA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Ideagen PLC are listed in the Technology sector within AIM. Canaccord Genuity have set their target price at 210 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 6.8% from today’s opening price of 196.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 11.4 points and increased 5.6 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 226 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 136 GBX.

Ideagen PLC has a 50 day moving average of 199.64 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 188.04. There are currently 226,625,954 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 243,979. Market capitalisation for LON:IDEA is £453,025,268 GBP.

