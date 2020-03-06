Ideagen PLC 22.2% Potential Upside Indicated by finnCap

Ideagen PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:IDEA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘CORPORATE’ this morning by analysts at finnCap. Ideagen PLC are listed in the Technology sector within AIM. finnCap have set a target price of 220 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 22.2% from today’s opening price of 180 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 20 points and increased 9 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 207.97 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 127 GBX.

Ideagen PLC has a 50 day moving average of 196.08 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 163.92. There are currently 226,357,441 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 477,077. Market capitalisation for LON:IDEA is £396,125,521 GBP.

