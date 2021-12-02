Ideagen PLC 20.0% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Ideagen PLC with ticker (LON:IDEA) now has a potential upside of 20.0% according to Canaccord Genuity.







Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 350 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ideagen PLC share price of 280 GBX at opening today (02/12/2021) indicates a potential upside of 20.0%. Trading has ranged between 208 (52 week low) and 335 (52 week high) with an average of 472,557 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £737,966,124.



Ideagen plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which offers information management software solutions. The Company supplies governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions. Its products include Q-Pulse QMS, Pentana Audit, PleaseReview, Q-Pulse WorkRite, Pentana Compliance, Coruson, Pentana Risk, Q-Pulse Law, Q-Pulse PM, Pentana Disclose and Ideagen Academy. Q-Pulse QMS is a quality management software. Pentana Audit is an audit management software. PleaseReview is a document review and co-authoring software. Q-Pulse WorkRite is a health and safety learning management system. Pentana Compliance is an accountability and competency compliance software. Coruson is an enterprise safety software. Pentana Risk is a performance and risk management software. Q-Pulse PM is a product lifecycle management software. Pentana Disclose is a financial disclosure checklist software. It also offers software as a service (SaaS) based secure content collaboration and workflow solutions.







