IDACORP – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.8% Upside

IDACORP with ticker code (IDA) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 98 and has a mean target at 104.75. With the stocks previous close at 83.94 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.8%. The 50 day MA is 89.59 and the 200 day MA is 90.58. The company has a market cap of $4,184m. Find out more information at: http://www.idacorpinc.com

IDACORP engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 4,830 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 31 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 185 energized distribution substations; and 27,968 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 572,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. It also invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

