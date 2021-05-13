Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

IDACORP – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

IDACORP found using ticker (IDA) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 116 and 103 with the average target price sitting at 109.5. With the stocks previous close at 102.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.1%. The day 50 moving average is 100.89 and the 200 day MA is 93.81. The company has a market cap of $5,054m. Find out more information at: http://www.idacorpinc.com

IDACORP engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 4,833 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 23 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 31 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 186 energized distribution substations; and 28,201 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 587,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, government, and education. It also invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.