IDACORP – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

IDACORP found using ticker (IDA) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 116 and 103 with the average target price sitting at 109.5. With the stocks previous close at 98.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 100.42 and the 200 day moving average is 94.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,030m. Visit the company website at: http://www.idacorpinc.com

IDACORP engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 4,833 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 23 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 31 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 186 energized distribution substations; and 28,201 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 587,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, government, and education. It also invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.