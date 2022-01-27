IDACORP – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

IDACORP with ticker code (IDA) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 129 and 107 calculating the average target price we see 119.75. Now with the previous closing price of 107.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 109.37 and the 200 day moving average is 104.44. The market cap for the company is $5,407m. Visit the company website at: https://www.idacorpinc.com

The potential market cap would be $6,022m based on the market concensus.

IDACORP engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 4,833 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 23 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 31 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 186 energized distribution substations; and 28,201 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 587,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, government, and education. It also invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.