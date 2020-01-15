ICU Medical, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 8.6% Upside

ICU Medical, Inc. found using ticker (ICUI) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 203 and 200 and has a mean target at 201.5. Now with the previous closing price of 185.47 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.6%. The 50 day MA is 185.33 and the 200 day MA is 185.65. The company has a market cap of $3,982m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.icumed.com

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient’s vein. The company’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, including sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer’s, ringer’s, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation/urologics, such as sodium chloride irrigation, sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer’s irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. Further, it provides ICU Medical Mednet, an enterprise medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital’s electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.