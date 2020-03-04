ICON plc – Consenus Indicates Potential 16.3% Upside

ICON plc with ticker code (ICLR) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 203 and 169 calculating the mean target price we have 185.36. With the stocks previous close at 159.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 170.17 while the 200 day moving average is 158.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,649m. Visit the company website at: http://www.iconplc.com

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. The company’s clinical development services include product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, site feasibility, patient recruitment and retention, digital patient and site, project management, clinical operations/monitoring, patient centric monitoring, data management, and adaptive and virtual trial services. Its clinical development services also comprise medical imaging, biostatistics, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, strategic regulatory, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical writing and publishing, interactive response technologies, functional, strategic resourcing central laboratory, bioanalytical laboratory, biomarket development, strategy and analytics, late phase research, patient centered science, and medical device and diagnostics research services, as well as access, commercialization, and communication services, and research trials for us government agencies. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

