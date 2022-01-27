ICICI Bank Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.0% Upside

ICICI Bank Limited found using ticker (IBN) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 27.43. Now with the previous closing price of 20.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.0%. The 50 day MA is 20.08 while the 200 day moving average is 18.74. The company has a market cap of $74,422m. Find out more information at: https://www.icicibank.com

The potential market cap would be $97,488m based on the market concensus.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial and investment banking, capital market, custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, trusteeship, housing finance, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a network of 5,266 branches, 14,136 ATMs, 1,786 insta-banking kiosks, and 2,713 cash acceptance machines. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.