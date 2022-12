ICICI Bank Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.4% Upside

ICICI Bank Limited found using ticker (IBN) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30.3 and 28 calculating the average target price we see 29.1. With the stocks previous close at 22.67 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.39 and the 200 day moving average is 20.38. The company has a market capitalisation of $77,634m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.icicibank.com

The potential market cap would be $99,653m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two-wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, including working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and overdraft facilities, as well as loans for new entities, card swipes, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, initial public offerings, and other online investment services; and agri and rural business, farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial and investment banking, capital market, custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, trusteeship, housing finance, pension fund management, asset management, investment advisory, points of presence, and private equity/venture capital fund management services. As of June 30, 2022, it had a network of 5,534 branches and 13,379 ATMs. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.