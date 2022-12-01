ICICI Bank Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.9% Upside

ICICI Bank Limited with ticker code (IBN) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 30.3 and 28 and has a mean target at 29.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.9%. The 50 day MA is 22.11 and the 200 day MA is 20.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $82,708m. Find out more information at: https://www.icicibank.com

The potential market cap would be $102,504m based on the market concensus.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two-wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, including working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and overdraft facilities, as well as loans for new entities, card swipes, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, initial public offerings, and other online investment services; and agri and rural business, farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial and investment banking, capital market, custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, trusteeship, housing finance, pension fund management, asset management, investment advisory, points of presence, and private equity/venture capital fund management services. As of June 30, 2022, it had a network of 5,534 branches and 13,379 ATMs. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.