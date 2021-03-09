ICG Enterprise Trust’s steps to value-adding portfolio construction (Analyst Interview)

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (LON:ICGT) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk. Mark talks us through his report entitled ‘ICGT’s steps to value-adding portfolio construction’, explains what they mean by defensive growth, whether it worked or not and how they leverage third-party relationships to generate High-conviction investments.

ICG Enterprise Trust plc is an investment company. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index of the largest listed companies. In particular it is one of the largest investment trusts on the stock exchange.