Icahn Enterprises L.P. – Deposi – Consenus Indicates Potential -19.1% Downside

Icahn Enterprises L.P. – Deposi with ticker code (IEP) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 55 calculating the average target price we see 55. Now with the previous closing price of 67.95 this would indicate that there is a downside of -19.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 65.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 65.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,271m. Company Website: http://www.ielp.com

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company’s Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate solution fertilizer products. The company’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The company’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of office and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The company’s Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

