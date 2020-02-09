Icahn Enterprises L.P. – Deposi – Consenus Indicates Potential -15.3% Downside

Icahn Enterprises L.P. – Deposi found using ticker (IEP) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 55 calculating the average target price we see 55. Now with the previous closing price of 64.95 this would imply there is a potential downside of -15.3%. The day 50 moving average is 64.05 while the 200 day moving average is 66.47. The company has a market cap of $13,636m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ielp.com

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company’s Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate solution fertilizer products. The company’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The company’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of office and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The company’s Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.