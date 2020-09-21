Icahn Enterprises L.P. – Deposi – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.8% Upside

Icahn Enterprises L.P. – Deposi with ticker code (IEP) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 70 with a mean TP of 70. With the stocks previous close at 50.08 this indicates there is a potential upside of 39.8%. The 50 day MA is 51.78 and the 200 day MA is 50.03. The market cap for the company is $11,051m. Company Website: http://www.ielp.com

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company’s Investment segment operates various private investment funds. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. The company’s Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket; and offers automotive repair and maintenance services. Its Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. The company’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of office and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and golf and club operations. The company’s Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

