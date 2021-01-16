icad inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

icad inc. found using ticker (ICAD) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 14.5 calculating the mean target price we have 15.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The day 50 moving average is 12.78 and the 200 day MA is 10.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $289m. Company Website: http://www.icadmed.com

iCAD. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram. It also provides ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound Panorama, a prototype software product for determining risk factors in interval cancers; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. It serves healthcare centers through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. The company also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek. and changed its name to iCAD. in June 2002. iCAD. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.