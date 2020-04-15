icad inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 60.2% Upside

icad inc. found using ticker (ICAD) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 12 and has a mean target at 14.4. Now with the previous closing price of 8.99 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 60.2%. The 50 day MA is 9.62 and the 200 day MA is 8.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $201m. Visit the company website at: http://www.icadmed.com

iCAD provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Platform, a server residing on a customer’s network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs analysis, and sends results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the company offers magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves healthcare centers through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Howtek and changed its name to iCAD in June 2002. iCAD was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

