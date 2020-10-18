Iamgold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 90.3% Upside

Iamgold Corporation found using ticker (IAG) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9.05 and 6.25 with the average target price sitting at 7.65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.02 this would imply there is a potential upside of 90.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.01 while the 200 day moving average is 3.9. The company has a market cap of $1,855m. Find out more information at: http://www.iamgold.com

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador. The company also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Rouyn gold project in Quebec. IAMGOLD Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

