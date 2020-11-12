Twitter
Iamgold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 121.7% Upside

Iamgold Corporation with ticker code (IAG) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9.05 and 6.25 calculating the average target price we see 7.65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 121.7%. The 50 day MA is 3.82 and the 200 day MA is 3.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,626m. Visit the company website at: http://www.iamgold.com

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador. The company also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Rouyn gold project in Quebec. IAMGOLD Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

