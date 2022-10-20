Iamgold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.6% Upside

Iamgold Corporation found using ticker (IAG) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 2.55 and 1.09 with a mean TP of 1.71. With the stocks previous close at 1.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.6%. The day 50 moving average is 1.21 and the 200 day moving average is 2.19. The market cap for the company is $604m. Company Website: https://www.iamgold.com

The potential market cap would be $813m based on the market concensus.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Karita project located in Guinea; the Diakha-Siribaya project situated in Mali; and the Nelligan and Monster Lake projects located in Quebec, Canada. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.