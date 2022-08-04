Iamgold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.7% Upside

Iamgold Corporation found using ticker (IAG) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 3.12 and 1.3 calculating the mean target price we have 2.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.66 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.7%. The 50 day MA is 1.81 and the 200 day MA is 2.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $757m. Find out more information at: https://www.iamgold.com

The potential market cap would be $944m based on the market concensus.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Karita project located in Guinea; the Diakha-Siribaya project situated in Mali; and the Nelligan and Monster Lake projects located in Quebec, Canada. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.