Iamgold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 137.6% Upside

Iamgold Corporation found using ticker (IAG) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9.05 and 6.25 calculating the mean target price we have 7.65. With the stocks previous close at 3.22 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 137.6%. The 50 day MA is 3.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.5. The market cap for the company is $1,526m. Company Website: http://www.iamgold.com

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.