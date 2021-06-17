Iamgold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 108.4% Upside

Iamgold Corporation found using ticker (IAG) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9.05 and 6.25 and has a mean target at 7.65. With the stocks previous close at 3.67 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 108.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.49 and the 200 day MA is 3.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,698m. Find out more information at: http://www.iamgold.com

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.