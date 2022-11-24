Iamgold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.1% Downside

Iamgold Corporation with ticker code (IAG) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 1.12 with a mean TP of 1.82. Now with the previous closing price of 1.98 this indicates there is a potential downside of -8.1%. The 50 day MA is 1.37 and the 200 day MA is 2.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $948m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.iamgold.com

The potential market cap would be $872m based on the market concensus.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Karita project located in Guinea; the Diakha-Siribaya project situated in Mali; and the Nelligan and Monster Lake projects located in Quebec, Canada. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.