Iamgold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.1% Downside

Iamgold Corporation with ticker code (IAG) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.78 and 2.5 calculating the average target price we see 3.29. With the stocks previous close at 3.36 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.1%. The day 50 moving average is 2.79 and the 200 day MA is 2.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,617m. Company Website: http://www.iamgold.com

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.