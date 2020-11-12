IAC/InterActiveCorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.4% Upside

IAC/InterActiveCorp with ticker code (IAC) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 208 and 141 and has a mean target at 167. With the stocks previous close at 133.18 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.4%. The day 50 moving average is 124.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 113.19. The market cap for the company is $11,436m. Company Website: http://www.iac.com

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems. The company also operates Newco, a platform for entrepreneurs to build business; NurseFly, a marketplace for healthcare staffing that empowers nurses and healthcare professionals by giving them access to transparent and accurate information to aid in their job search; The Daily Beast, which provides opinion and independent take on politics, world news, pop culture, and entertainment; Vimeo, a professional video platform and community; and a marketplace for home services. In addition, it distributes desktop applications, browser extensions, and PC optimization software. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.