IAC/InterActiveCorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.3% Upside

IAC/InterActiveCorp with ticker code (IAC) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 218 and 161 and has a mean target at 181.57. Now with the previous closing price of 127.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 42.3%. The day 50 moving average is 140.71 while the 200 day moving average is 147.92. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,405m. Visit the company website at: http://www.iac.com

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images. It also provides general search services; advertising-driven desktop applications; and desktop browser applications. The company operates various platforms, such as iTranslate that develops and distributes downloaded mobile translation applications for users to read, write, speak, and learn foreign languages anywhere in the world; TelTech that develops and distributes mobile communications applications to help protect consumer privacy; Daily Burn, a health and fitness business, which provides streaming fitness and workout videos across various platforms; Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; Bluecrew, a staffing platform for flexible W-2 work; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion from its journalists and contributors; NurseFly, a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities; and IAC Films providers production and producer services for feature films, primarily for initial sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.