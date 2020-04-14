IAC/InterActiveCorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 43.6% Upside

IAC/InterActiveCorp found using ticker (IAC) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 313 and 215 with a mean TP of 280.06. Given that the stocks previous close was at 195.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 43.6%. The 50 day MA is 181.47 and the 200 day MA is 221.18. The company has a market cap of $16,554m. Visit the company website at: http://www.iac.com

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company’s Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, OurTime, and other brands. Its ANGI Homeservices segment connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as online book appointments; and allows homeowners to research, match, and connect with service professionals through websites, mobile applications, and voice assistant under the HomeAdvisor and Angie’s List brands. The company’s Vimeo segment operates a video platform for professionals, small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprises to connect with their audiences, customers and employees; provides cloud-based software-as-a-service to create, host, stream, monetize, analyze, and distribute videos online and across devices under the Vimeo, Magisto, and Livestream brands. Its Dotdash segment offers a portfolio of digital brands providing information and inspiration in various vertical content categories. The company’s Applications segment owns and operates a portfolio of desktop browser applications that provide users with access to various online content, tools, and services; develops and distributes a suite of Slimware desktop-support software and services. This segment also offers subscription-based mobile applications. Its Emerging & Other segment operates a collection of websites; news, commentary, culture, and entertainment website; a staffing platform; a platform to connect temporary healthcare professionals; and digital content, as well as production and producer services for feature films. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

