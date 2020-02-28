IAC/InterActiveCorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 39.7% Upside

IAC/InterActiveCorp found using ticker (IAC) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 322 and 255 calculating the average target price we see 292.26. Now with the previous closing price of 209.2 this indicates there is a potential upside of 39.7%. The day 50 moving average is 247.76 while the 200 day moving average is 235.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,140m. Find out more information at: http://www.iac.com

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company’s Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands. Its ANGI Homeservices segment connects homeowners to home service professionals, collects reviews, and allows homeowners to research, match, and connect on-demand to network of service professionals online, through mobile apps, or by voice assistants under the HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, and Handy brand names. The company’s Vimeo segment operates a video platform for professionals, marketers, and enterprises to connect with audiences, customers, and employees; provides cloud-based software products to stream, host, distribute, and monetize videos online and across devices, as well as video tools on a subscription basis; and sells live streaming accessories. Its Dotdash segment offers a portfolio of digital brands providing information and inspiration in various vertical content categories. The company’s Applications segment owns and operates a portfolio of desktop browser applications that provide users with access to various online content, tools, and services; develops, distributes, and offers a suite of Slimware desktop-support software and services. This segment also offers subscription-based mobile applications. Its Emerging & Other segment operates a collection of Websites, which offers general search services and information; on-demand staffing platform that connect workers for warehouse, delivery and moving, data entry, and customer service; operates news, commentary, culture, and entertainment Website; and offers digital content, as well as production and producer services for feature films. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

