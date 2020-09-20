IAC/InterActiveCorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.2% Upside

IAC/InterActiveCorp found using ticker (IAC) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 175 and 130 calculating the average target price we see 155.58. With the stocks previous close at 118.61 this would imply there is a potential upside of 31.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 127.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 126.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,029m. Visit the company website at: http://www.iac.com

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems. The company also operates Newco, a platform for entrepreneurs to build business; NurseFly, a marketplace for healthcare staffing that empowers nurses and healthcare professionals by giving them access to transparent and accurate information to aid in their job search; The Daily Beast, which provides opinion and independent take on politics, world news, pop culture, and entertainment; Vimeo, a professional video platform and community; and a marketplace for home services. In addition, it distributes desktop applications, browser extensions, and PC optimization software. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

