IAC/InterActiveCorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.9% Upside

IAC/InterActiveCorp found using ticker (IAC) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 175 and 129 and has a mean target at 155. With the stocks previous close at 122.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 122.75 and the 200 day MA is 107. The market cap for the company is $10,475m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.iac.com

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems. The company also operates Newco, a platform for entrepreneurs to build business; NurseFly, a marketplace for healthcare staffing that empowers nurses and healthcare professionals by giving them access to transparent and accurate information to aid in their job search; The Daily Beast, which provides opinion and independent take on politics, world news, pop culture, and entertainment; Vimeo, a professional video platform and community; and a marketplace for home services. In addition, it distributes desktop applications, browser extensions, and PC optimization software. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

