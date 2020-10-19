IAC/InterActiveCorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.9% Upside

IAC/InterActiveCorp found using ticker (IAC) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 175 and 129 calculating the mean target price we have 155. Now with the previous closing price of 125.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 23.9%. The 50 day MA is 123.49 and the 200 day MA is 105.57. The market cap for the company is $10,613m. Company Website: http://www.iac.com

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems. The company also operates Newco, a platform for entrepreneurs to build business; NurseFly, a marketplace for healthcare staffing that empowers nurses and healthcare professionals by giving them access to transparent and accurate information to aid in their job search; The Daily Beast, which provides opinion and independent take on politics, world news, pop culture, and entertainment; Vimeo, a professional video platform and community; and a marketplace for home services. In addition, it distributes desktop applications, browser extensions, and PC optimization software. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

