IAC/InterActiveCorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.9% Upside

IAC/InterActiveCorp found using ticker (IAC) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 175 and 129 calculating the average target price we see 155. Now with the previous closing price of 129.31 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.9%. The day 50 moving average is 122.33 and the 200 day moving average is 108.71. The market cap for the company is $10,730m. Company Website: http://www.iac.com

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems. The company also operates Newco, a platform for entrepreneurs to build business; NurseFly, a marketplace for healthcare staffing that empowers nurses and healthcare professionals by giving them access to transparent and accurate information to aid in their job search; The Daily Beast, which provides opinion and independent take on politics, world news, pop culture, and entertainment; Vimeo, a professional video platform and community; and a marketplace for home services. In addition, it distributes desktop applications, browser extensions, and PC optimization software. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

