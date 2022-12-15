Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

IAC Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

IAC Inc. found using ticker (IAC) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 130 and 46 calculating the mean target price we have 81.77. With the stocks previous close at 48.94 this would imply there is a potential upside of 67.1%. The 50 day MA is 48.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 72.64. The company has a market cap of $4,262m. Company Website: https://www.iac.com

The potential market cap would be $7,122m based on the market concensus.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

