Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, – Consensus Indicates Potential -26.1% Downside

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, with ticker code (HY) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 38 with a mean TP of 38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 51.39 this would imply there is a potential downside of -26.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 42.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.79. The market capitalisation for the company is $838m. Visit the company website at: http://www.hyster-yale.com

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. It also sells aftermarket parts under the Hyster and Yale, as well as UNISOURCE and PREMIER brands to Hyster and Yale dealers for the service of competitor lift trucks. In addition, the company produces and distributes attachments, forks, and lift tables under the Bolzoni, Auramo, and Meyer brand names; and designs and produces products in the port equipment and rough terrain forklift markets. Further, it designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen fuel-cell stacks and engines. It serves light and heavy manufacturers, trucking and automotive companies, rental companies, building materials and paper suppliers, lumber, metal products, warehouses, retailers, food distributors, container handling companies, and U.S. and non-U.S. governmental agencies. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

