Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.8% Upside

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, with ticker code (HY) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 41 with the average target price sitting at 58. Now with the previous closing price of 33.77 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 71.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 33.84 and the 200 day MA is 37.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $558m. Visit the company website at: https://www.hyster-yale.com

The potential market cap would be $958m based on the market concensus.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. It also sells aftermarket parts under the Hyster and Yale, as well as UNISOURCE and PREMIER brands to Hyster and Yale dealers for the service of competitor lift trucks. In addition, the company produces and distributes attachments, forks, and lift tables under the Bolzoni, Auramo, and Meyer brand names; and designs and produces products in the port equipment and rough terrain forklift markets. Further, it designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen fuel-cell stacks and engines. The company serves light and heavy manufacturers, trucking and automotive companies, rental companies, building materials and paper suppliers, lumber, metal products, warehouses, retailers, food distributors, container handling companies, and U.S. and non-U.S. governmental agencies. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.