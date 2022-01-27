Twitter
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.1% Upside

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, found using ticker (HY) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 42 with the average target price sitting at 63.5. Now with the previous closing price of 41.47 this indicates there is a potential upside of 53.1%. The 50 day MA is 41.24 while the 200 day moving average is 58.52. The company has a market cap of $679m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.hyster-yale.com

The potential market cap would be $1,040m based on the market concensus.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. It also sells aftermarket parts under the Hyster and Yale, as well as UNISOURCE and PREMIER brands to Hyster and Yale dealers for the service of competitor lift trucks. In addition, the company produces and distributes attachments, forks, and lift tables under the Bolzoni, Auramo, and Meyer brand names; and designs and produces products in the port equipment and rough terrain forklift markets. Further, it designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen fuel-cell stacks and engines. The company serves light and heavy manufacturers, trucking and automotive companies, rental companies, building materials and paper suppliers, lumber, metal products, warehouses, retailers, food distributors, container handling companies, and U.S. and non-U.S. governmental agencies. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

