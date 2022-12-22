Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, – Consensus Indicates Potential 101.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, with ticker code (HY) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 36 calculating the average target price we see 55.5. With the stocks previous close at 27.6 this indicates there is a potential upside of 101.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.86 while the 200 day moving average is 31.51. The market cap for the company is $468m. Find out more information at: https://www.hyster-yale.com

The potential market cap would be $940m based on the market concensus.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. It also sells aftermarket parts under the Hyster and Yale, as well as UNISOURCE and PREMIER brands to Hyster and Yale dealers for the service of competitor lift trucks. In addition, the company produces and distributes attachments, forks, and lift tables under the Bolzoni, Auramo, and Meyer brand names; and designs and produces products in the port equipment and rough terrain forklift markets. Further, it designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen fuel-cell stacks and engines. The company serves light and heavy manufacturers, trucking and automotive companies, rental companies, building materials and paper suppliers, lumber, metal products, warehouses, retailers, food distributors, container handling companies, and U.S. and non-U.S. governmental agencies. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

