Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, – Consensus Indicates Potential -36.6% Downside

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, with ticker code (HY) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.97 this indicates there is a potential downside of -36.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 47.39 while the 200 day moving average is 40.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $994m. Company Website: http://www.hyster-yale.com

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. It also sells aftermarket parts under the Hyster and Yale, as well as UNISOURCE and PREMIER brands to Hyster and Yale dealers for the service of competitor lift trucks. In addition, the company produces and distributes attachments, forks, and lift tables under the Bolzoni, Auramo, and Meyer brand names; and designs and produces products in the port equipment and rough terrain forklift markets. Further, it designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen fuel-cell stacks and engines. It serves light and heavy manufacturers, trucking and automotive companies, rental companies, building materials and paper suppliers, lumber, metal products, warehouses, retailers, food distributors, container handling companies, and U.S. and non-U.S. governmental agencies. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.