Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, – Consensus Indicates Potential -28.8% Downside

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, found using ticker (HY) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 38 with a mean TP of 38. Now with the previous closing price of 53.35 this would indicate that there is a downside of -28.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 45.41 and the 200 day MA is 40.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $896m. Find out more information at: http://www.hyster-yale.com

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. It also sells aftermarket parts under the Hyster and Yale, as well as UNISOURCE and PREMIER brands to Hyster and Yale dealers for the service of competitor lift trucks. In addition, the company produces and distributes attachments, forks, and lift tables under the Bolzoni, Auramo, and Meyer brand names; and designs and produces products in the port equipment and rough terrain forklift markets. Further, it designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen fuel-cell stacks and engines. It serves light and heavy manufacturers, trucking and automotive companies, rental companies, building materials and paper suppliers, lumber, metal products, warehouses, retailers, food distributors, container handling companies, and U.S. and non-U.S. governmental agencies. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.