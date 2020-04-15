HyreCar Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 338.9% Upside

HyreCar Inc. found using ticker (HYRE) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 4.5 with a mean TP of 5.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.31 this indicates there is a potential upside of 338.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2 and the 200 day MA is 2.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $21m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.hyrecar.com

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

