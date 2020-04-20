HyreCar Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 302.1% Upside

HyreCar Inc. found using ticker (HYRE) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 4.5 with a mean TP of 5.75. Now with the previous closing price of 1.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 302.1%. The day 50 moving average is 1.79 while the 200 day moving average is 2.49. The company has a market cap of $25m. Find out more information at: http://www.hyrecar.com
HyreCar Inc., together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.