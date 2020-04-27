HyreCar Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 283.3% Upside

HyreCar Inc. found using ticker (HYRE) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 4.5 with the average target price sitting at 5.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 283.3%. The day 50 moving average is 1.57 and the 200 day moving average is 2.45. The market cap for the company is $25m. Company Website: http://www.hyrecar.com
HyreCar Inc., together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.