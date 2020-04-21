HyreCar Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 280.8% Upside

HyreCar Inc. with ticker code (HYRE) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 4.5 calculating the average target price we see 5.75. Now with the previous closing price of 1.51 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 280.8%. The day 50 moving average is 1.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $23m. Company Website: http://www.hyrecar.com
HyreCar Inc., together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.