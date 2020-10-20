Hyatt Hotels Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.1% Downside

Hyatt Hotels Corporation found using ticker (H) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 42 with the average target price sitting at 51.41. Now with the previous closing price of 55.31 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -7.1%. The day 50 moving average is 56.04 and the 200 day MA is 53.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,332m. Visit the company website at: http://www.hyatt.com

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company operates its properties under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, tommie, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, Exhale, World of Hyatt, and Hyatt Resorts brands. As of June 30, 2020, its hotel portfolio consisted of approximately 900 hotels in 65 countries. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal accounts; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a strategic alliance with Small Luxury Hotels to provide benefits to the members of World of Hyatt loyalty program by providing additional stay opportunities at luxury hotels primarily in Europe. The company was formerly known as Global Hyatt Corporation and changed its name to Hyatt Hotels Corporation in June 2009. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

