Hyatt Hotels Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.2% Downside

Hyatt Hotels Corporation found using ticker (H) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 42 calculating the average target price we see 52.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 54.58 this would indicate that there is a downside of -4.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 55.65 and the 200 day moving average is 54.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,425m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.hyatt.com

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company operates its properties under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, tommie, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, Exhale, World of Hyatt, and Hyatt Resorts brands. As of June 30, 2020, its hotel portfolio consisted of approximately 900 hotels in 65 countries. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal accounts; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a strategic alliance with Small Luxury Hotels to provide benefits to the members of World of Hyatt loyalty program by providing additional stay opportunities at luxury hotels primarily in Europe. The company was formerly known as Global Hyatt Corporation and changed its name to Hyatt Hotels Corporation in June 2009. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn